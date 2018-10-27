Bread price goes up

HARARE - Lobels has increased its bread price from $1, 10 to $2,20 with effect from today owing to the high cost of inputs used to make the bread.

In a letter to OK Zimbabwe, Lobels Regional Sales manager Zenzo Malunga said the wholesale price for all types of Lobels bread is now $2 while the recommended retail price is now $2,20.

“Please be advised that the price of Lobels bread is going up with effect from October 27.

“This has been necessitated by the constant rise in input costs. May you please effect the necessary adjustments within your stores,” Malunga wrote.

Bread prices have been going up in the country due to an increase in the price of wheat and other raw materials that are key in the manufacture of bread.

Figures recently obtained from the Grain Millers Association by this publication indicate that the price of wheat has increased over the months.

As such the cost of production in the manufacture of bread has also gone up resulting in bakers passing on the increase to the consumer.