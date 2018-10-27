Apostle Paul Mwazha turns 100

HARARE - The African Apostolic Church founder, Bishop Paul Mwazha turned 100 years this week.

Politicians like Nelson Chamisa took to twitter to congratulate the apostle, which shows the undeniable power the prophet has in the spiritual and religious sphere.

The prominent prophet’s visions and predictions have been on point so far and he is well known for helping people from all walks of life, with politicians also featuring in the pack.

Born in October 25, 1918 in Chirumanzu, Mwazha received his divine calling in 1951 in a vision where he “spoke” to the Lord.

However, his first encounter with Jesus Christ was in 1934 on the holy mountain of Guvambwa near Sadza Growth Point in Chikomba District, Zimbabwe.

He founded the African Apostolic Church in 1959 and his church has grown in Zimbabwe commanding thousands of followers in all the 10 provinces of the country.

Furthermore, the church has also shown its influence through the establishment of branches in other countries such as South Africa, Botswana, United Kingdom, United States of America and Malawi.

Mwazha is popularly referred by his followers as Mutumwa, a title which can be equated to apostle due to the type of message he preaches.