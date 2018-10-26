Zimra urges voluntary disclosures

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has urged taxpayers to review their tax affairs and make voluntary disclosures where there is any income omitted from returns submitted or where there are any tax obligations that the taxpayer may not have complied with.

The intention is to encourage voluntary compliance from taxpayers and avoid charging of penalties that affect individuals and businesses.

The voluntary disclosure programme is running until December.

“Based on this background, the authority is encouraging any individuals who either have knowingly or unwittingly committed or omitted acts that are against the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act to voluntarily disclose such acts,” Zimra said in a statement.

The common offences under the Customs and Excise Act include wrong application of customs procedure code, undervaluing goods, incorrect tariff classification and other offences.

Other offences include undue claim of preferential treatment where the origin of goods is falsified, production of illicit alcoholic beverages that are subject to excise duty, smuggling where Zimra has no record of importations, warehousing irregularities including excise manufacturer’s understatements of production figures.



“All these irregularities qualify for waiver of penalties if the importers and excise manufacturers voluntarily disclose subject transactions.”