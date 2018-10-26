WorldRemit transactions surge

HARARE - WorldRemit has seen a 20 percent increase in transactions to cash pick-up locations in Zimbabwe for the first two weeks of October as a result of the cash crisis in the country.

According to a press statement, the recent surge follows consistent growth in transactions sent to cash pick-up locations over last year, since WorldRemit stepped in to bring US$ in cash into Zimbabwe.

“We know that our customers around the world are deeply concerned about how the cash crisis in Zimbabwe is affecting their family and friends back home. To take some of these worries away, we notify our customers when their recipient has collected the cash so they can be confident they have received all the money,” said the country director for Zimbabwe, Pardon Mujakachi.

Mujakachi added that WorldRemit rewards customers who recommend their services and offers an opportunity to earn $20 for both the customer and a friend they introduce.

In the last six months WorldRemit has added 10 new cash pick-up partners to its global network providing an additional 150 new locations where recipients of remittances can collect cash in USD with payments made in full.

The network expansion enables WorldRemit to offer cash at over 200 locations more than any other remittance service.

Guaranteed cash is available at Steward Bank, Kaah Express, Quest Financial Services and ZB bank.