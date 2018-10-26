Violence mars Chapungu win

Chapungu............(0) 4

Highlanders.............0

Highlanders suffered their worst defeat of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season when they lost to relegation-threatened Chapungu in a match marred by crowd trouble here yesterday.

The match was halted for at least 28 minutes in the second half after Edmore Muzanenhamo had given Waru Waru the lead.

Chapungu players celebrated in front of the away supporters, who did not take it lightly as they started throwing missiles onto the pitch.

After order was restored, the home side scored three more goals through Phillip Marufu, Allan Tavarwisa and Clive Rupiya.

Bosso put on a lethargic performance all afternoon and as soon as they conceded the second goal, their desolate fans started to make their way out of the stadium.

While the few that remained hurled insults at technical manager Madinda Ndlovu after the final whistle as he made his way to the dressing room.

Earlier on in the first half, Bosso had missed a great opportunity to take the lead after Nigel Makumbe was hacked down inside the box with the referee pointing to the spot.

The midfielder missed the resultant penalty kick which he sent wide.

Yesterday’s loss left Bosso in seventh place with 44 points and their bid for a top four finish hanging by a thread.

Highlanders now trail fourth-placed Triangle United by seven points with only nine points left to play for.

After the game Ndlovu said: “It’s very difficult to tell where we went wrong, but the turning point was that missed penalty. The boys looked down; not that it’s the first time we have missed a penalty but the fact that it’s now three games in a row missing penalties and also the stoppage contributed to the loss.

“The boys looked down and disappointed by the happenings going on outside and everything just went haywire; it’s a game that we need to forget about…I can’t crucify my players for one game that they didn’t come to the party. ”

For Chapungu, the win strengthens their position in the relegation dogfight as they move closer to safety with 37 points and four above Nichrut, who occupy the last relegation slot.

Waru Waru coach Rodwell Dhlakama was elated by the win and showered his charges and technical department with praises.

“It’s a massive win for us especially considering that we are fighting relegation so we are happy for the boys; the quality of the players we have at our disposal and the capabilities of the technical team, we all know we are not relegation material,” Dhlakama said after the match.