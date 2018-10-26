Harare extends discount period

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) has extended to October 31, the period within which residents would be entitled to a 50 percent discount for their debt clearance.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the city fathers are also evaluating a request to have the period extended to December 31.

This comes after the Harare Residents’ Trust had pleaded with HCC to review the October 23 cut-off date in order to give residents more time to clear their debts.

“We had long queues by close of business (on 23 October) resulting in us acceding to the ratepayers’ demands,” Chideme said.

Currently, the city is owed $800 million by government, businesses and residents.

When a similar facility was introduced in 2016, council collected $85 million.

Last month alone, the city collected $17 million — the highest they have collected inside one month in four years.

HCC has been struggling to recover money it is owed by residents as Zimbabwean citizens are struggling with a debilitating, long-running economic crisis which has virtually wiped out livelihoods for many.

Other residents are, however, just peeved by the local authority’s poor service delivery record and have decided not to pay rates.