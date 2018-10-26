Harare council fails to accommodate vendors

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) says it is failing to fully accommodate all the vendors at its designated sites.

According to informal sector committee minutes, council said some of the vendors will have to go to district markets as the city centre was swamped already.

HCC together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have been conducting a blitz against Central Business District (CBD) vending following the cholera outbreak which has so far claimed the lives of more than 45 people.

“A total of 1 672 vendors had been registered at the holding bay (Coventry Road) against a capacity of 500 whilst 1 148 vendors were registered at Seke/Dieppe Road against a capacity of 1 630. The total number of registered vendors for both market sites was 2 275.

“However, arrangements had been made to relocate any excess vendors to the National Sports Stadium (NSS) market sites and to district markets...” read part of the minutes.

Informal sector committee chairperson Anthony Shingadeya said the construction of market infrastructure at the holding bay and NSS sites would be done by council.

Shingadeya said 36 of the 38 tents needed at the sites had been bought and the contractor had been instructed to erect them but their delays were now making vendors angry.

“No CBD vending will be allowed at all. We are following a government directive ... Only two weekend flea markets will be allowed in the city centre, that is, Park Street and Park Lane which will operate on Saturday and Sunday from 1300 hours to 1700 hours on those two stipulated days,” he said.