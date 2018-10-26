Gays unveil scholarships

BULAWAYO - The Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) has unveiled a scholarship programme targeting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.

Dubbed Munhu!Munhu, the programme targets LGBTIs aged between 18 to 35 years.

The beneficiaries would be entitled to financial support towards tuition fees, provision of stationery, accommodation expenses and mentorship.

“The Munhu!Munhu scholarship programme is created to provide financial support to LGBTI individuals between 18 and 35 years of age who are pursuing a university degree in democracy, governance, justice, human rights and conflict resolution studies,” Galz said in its scholarship notice.

“Through this scholarship, the LGBTI youth can apply for funds to pay for education-related expenses towards a degree from any Zimbabwean State university.”