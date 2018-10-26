Doctors, teachers still pushing for US$ salaries

HARARE - Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said although government has not offered any solution to their foreign currency pay demands as yet, they will keep on pushing.

ZHDA told the Daily News they are still engaging in negotiations to put their agenda of getting salaries in US$ although this month they were paid in Real Time Gross Settlement currency (RTGS).

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) secretary-general, Tapson Sibanda also revealed that the government has not responded to their petition as yet, though they are also pushing for their demands to be addressed soon.

Recently, doctors and teachers demanded to be paid in foreign currency amid the skyrocketing basic commodity prices.

Teachers and doctors are paid in the bond notes, whose value has been hammered by parallel market rates for the past three weeks following the announcement of the new monetary policy and a two-cent tax on every dollar transferred electronically.

As a result, many retail outlets have pegged their prices in US$ to preserve value.

In light of the current situation, Zimta and ZHDA said they will continue to push for foreign currency to ensure the wellbeing of its members.

