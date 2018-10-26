Boreholes stripped of chlorinators

HARARE - Boreholes installed by the Harare City Council to counter water shortages in high-density areas have been stripped of their inline chlorinators, thus putting communities in great danger of contracting waterborne diseases.

Town clerk Hosea Chisango said they discovered this during an assessment of progress made by the city fathers in fighting the recent cholera outbreak, which was declared a disaster in September.

More than 45 people, mostly in Harare, have died from the plague while over 10 000 have been treated.

“All boreholes in the high-density suburbs and those in other parts of the city had inline chlorinators installed. However, when we checked we discovered that they had been removed. When we asked the community, they said they had removed them because they made the water taste sour,” Chisango said.

The inline chlorinators were installed last year following an outbreak of typhoid.

They are installed inside a borehole to treat water in the pump by killing bacteria before it is consumed.

Last year, former Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa revealed that 95 percent of Harare’s boreholes were contaminated.

Most of the waterborne disease outbreaks in Harare originate from contaminated boreholes in high density suburbs.