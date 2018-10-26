Bhero rescues point for Nichrut

Black Rhinos........(1) 1

HARARE - Gerald Bhero scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for relegation-threatened Nichrut against Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Nichrut had to come back from behind when Bhero scored with a beautiful volley from the edge of the box after Rhinos keeper Herbert Rusawo had fumbled Ephraim Mwenga’s initial effort.

Defender Augustine Mbara had given the army side the lead in the first half.

Despite claiming a point yesterday, Nichrut are still in danger of going down as they remained fourth from bottom with 33 points, four behind Chapungu, who thumped Highlanders 4-0 at Ascot Stadium.

It now appears like a mammoth task for the Cyanide Boys as they are left with some tricky assignments against Herentals at home, Triangle United away before rounding off with a home tie against Dynamos.

However, their interim coach Michael Ngore, who presided over his first match since his appointment earlier this week, remains confident of steering the team out of relegation.

“For us, every point counts considering that we were playing away from home.

“Nobody gave us a chance coming here, we were playing a good team but I hope this point will set the tone for our survival,” Ngore said after the match.

“It’s not time for us to give up. We still have three matches to play and we just need to win those remaining matches. I believe we are still the masters of our own destination.”

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa felt the result was not a true reflection of the game.

“Sometimes football is not fair. After controlling almost the entire match, we conceded late in the game but a point I think is OK,” he said.

The army side are in ninth place with 42 points from 31 matches.