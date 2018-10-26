Auditors tasked to probe RBZ officials

Letwin Nyambayo  •  26 October 2018 9:44PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has instructed auditors to urgently investigate officials accused of illegal forex trading.

In a statement yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the bank’s board of directors is seized with the matter and has directed its audit and oversight committee to urgently look into the issues.

He said the committee has been tasked to immediately work in conjunction with external auditors and other stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the public will be apprised of the outcome in the interest of transparency and good governance.”

On Monday, Mangudya indefinitely suspended four senior officials on allegations of corruption raised by the now former chairperson of the Finance and Economic Development communications taskforce Gerald Mutumanje well known as Acie Lumumba.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media