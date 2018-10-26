Auditors tasked to probe RBZ officials

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has instructed auditors to urgently investigate officials accused of illegal forex trading.

In a statement yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the bank’s board of directors is seized with the matter and has directed its audit and oversight committee to urgently look into the issues.

He said the committee has been tasked to immediately work in conjunction with external auditors and other stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the public will be apprised of the outcome in the interest of transparency and good governance.”

On Monday, Mangudya indefinitely suspended four senior officials on allegations of corruption raised by the now former chairperson of the Finance and Economic Development communications taskforce Gerald Mutumanje well known as Acie Lumumba.