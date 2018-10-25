EASTERN NEWS | Mutare losing 68pc water to burst pipes

MUTARE - Mutare City Council (MCC) is losing 68 percent of its treated water through burst pipes, a senior council official has revealed.

MCC director Engineering and Technical Services Maxwell Karenyi told a business community consultative meeting recently that it is only getting revenue from 32 percent of its treated water making it difficult to provide the precious liquid to the entire city.

“We are currently incurring a 68 percent non-revenue water mainly from burst pipes around the city. The city council is getting 32 percent revenue from water hence it has been a challenge to deliver water to some parts of the city,” Karenyi said.

Some of old and dilapidated pipes which should have been replaced frequently are over 40 years old and are in perpetual burst rendering its efforts at repairs futile unless they are replaced.

Karenyi said only replacing them would offer lasting relief.

This comes as new sections of the city particularly in Dangamvura — Gimboki, Destiny of Afrika Network’s Dora suburb and Aloe Enterprises — have not been connected to the city’s water network leaving them to rely on borehole water.

Parts of the old suburb that are connected to the network are only getting water for a few hours every other day.

Town Clerk Joshua Maligwa revealed that the city needed $1,4 million to solve the water crisis in Dangamvura.

He said they have partnered with Africa Development Bank which has since given the local authority a $400 000 loan.

The situation is expected to have improved by December.



GMB’s withdrawal of inputs angers councillor

MUTARE - Zimunya residents are livid over the decision by Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to withdraw government inputs citing their township setting.

Ward 32 councillor Herbert Gonora who covers the township and surrounding villages suspects the decision was made to punish the area for voting for an MDC official.

“Right now, people are angry that politics is now interfering with livelihood issues. We’re certain it’s a result of some bitter Zanu PF officials who lobbied GMB to stop bringing inputs to my ward because I won on an MDC ticket,” Gonora said.

The small township, 20km south of Mutare has 2 500 households most of whom rely on subsistence agriculture from cultivating in areas that are yet to be developed within it and in the periphery.

He said he was shocked to be informed of the decision by a GMB senior official.

“I approached Sakubva depot manager Mabhoko on Monday who told me that we are not eligible to receive inputs because we’re a township,” Gonora said.

Gonora said the Zanu PF officials were being led by former councillor Josphat Gupa and Zanu PF ward chairperson Nicholas Nhukarume as well as prominent Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association leaders.

“Two weeks ago, they tried to smuggle fertilisers from GMB without my knowledge after having collected $2,50 from residents as transport fee yet GMB provides free transport and l stopped the scam,” Gonora said.

The ruling party’s politicisation of farming inputs has hit a new low on the onset of the current agricultural season.

MDC activists from Chipatarongo village in Nyanga North ward 6 were ordered to return the inputs at a meeting that was addressed by the ruling party’s ward chairperson Kenneth Baruku and councillor Didymus Nyamahumba on September 21.

Nyamahumba later claimed that he did not target them because of their party affiliation but because their names were not on the list that had been submitted to GMB which brought the inputs.

Zanu PF Manicaland secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera said they would look into the allegations which he said do not represent either the party’s position or that of the president whom he said is against partisan distribution of inputs and drought relief assistance.

Zimbabwe is an agricultural nation, and, so, withholding access to inputs has a much greater adverse effect on people’s lives amidst an economic crunch that is limiting people’s sources of livelihoods.

The country is staring at a possible drought as the meteorological department has warned of below average rainfall making it more important to support regions where cropping has a chance of success like Zimunya area to avert food challenges.