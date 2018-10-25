Brother scalds sister with boiling water

HARARE - A Budiriro man appeared in court for scalding his elder sister with boiling water after accusing her of disrespecting him.

Anymore Mazikana allegedly poured boiling water over Martha Mazikana’s chest before attempting to attack her with a knife in the presence of her husband.

Mazikana appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with attempted murder.

Charges against Mazikana are that on October 17 at around 5pm, Martha was at home with her mother and husband when he arrived with his wife.

It is alleged that upon arrival, Mazikana greeted their mother and the complainant’s husband and suddenly started shouting at his sister, accusing her of not respecting him.

The court heard that the two started exchanging words and Mazikana proceeded to the kitchen where he took a pot with boiling water which was on the stove and poured it over his sister.

Mazikana allegedly proceeded to punch his sister and head butt her while pulling off her plaited hair in the process.

The court heard that the complainant’s mother and husband tried to stop Mazikana but he continued being violent.

Martha reportedly fled to her bedroom where she locked herself inside and Mazikana followed her now armed with a knife and broke the door handle.

Eventually, the court heard, their mother managed to disarm Mazikana and ordered him to leave the house.

Martha reported the matter to the police leading to Mazikana’s arrest.

Meanwhile, another man appeared before the same court accused of murdering his wife at a lodge where they were booked.

Tigere Sinaravo allegedly stabbed his wife three times on the neck following an undisclosed misunderstanding.

Mugwagwa remanded Sinaravo in custody to November 7 and endorsed that he be examined by two doctors in terms of the Mental Health Act.

Charges against Sinaravo are that on October 22 this year at about 1am, he was booked at Crinet lodge in Kopje with his wife Zara Joice Zodai.

The two reportedly had an undisclosed misunderstanding resulting in Sinaravo drawing a flick knife and fatally stabbing his wife three times on the left side of the neck.