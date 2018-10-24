Simba Chikore appears in court

HARARE - Former President Robert Mugabe’s son in-law Simba Chikore was yesterday arraigned before the courts facing unlawful detention allegations.

Chikore and his accomplice Simbarashe Mutimbe allegedly detained Zimbabwe Airways employee Bertha Tsitsi Zakeyo for four hours when they refused her exit from her workplace.

Yesterday, Harare magistrate Elisha Singano said there was no compelling evidence to deny Chikore bail.

Sungano said: “The same rights granted to the co-accused must be granted to the accused. You are to deposit $30 bail with the clerk of court, not interfere with State witnesses and reside at the given address.”

He remanded him out of custody to November 7 on $30 bail.

State prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa said they will merge Chikore’s docket with that of his co-accused.

Chikore’s lawyer Jonathan Samkange put the State on notice that on the next remand date, he will make an application for further remand refusal. He said the State must justify reasons for further remand.

Allegations against Chikore are that he hatched a plan and connived with Mutimbe who is already on remand, to unlawfully detain Zakeyo.

Mutimbe was recently remanded out of custody after being granted $30 bail.