Perm Sec loses $15k to EcoCash agent



HARARE - The trial of an EcoCash agent who stands accused of defrauding permanent secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet Sylvester Maunganidze of $15 000 kicked off yesterday, with the latter taking to the stand.

The agent, Tariro Duncan who is represented by Job Sikhala, is facing one count of fraud and another of money laundering.

Yesterday, Maunganidze took to the stand and told the court that he wanted cash to pay his 17 employees.

Maunganidze said his employee Simbarashe Muzambirwa offered to acquire the cash from various supermarkets by swiping for shoppers purchasing goods in cash.

“I advised him to get $3 000 which was enough to pay my employees.

Maunganidze said he later received a confirmation message notifying of a $5 000 transaction.

“Barely two minutes later, another $5 000 was deducted. That is when I contacted my cousin who works at CBZ Bank and he advised me to contact the Bank’s loss control division. As I was trying to get hold of the loss control division, a further $5 000 was deducted from my account”

Maunganidze said when he eventually got hold of Muzambirwa, he was informed that the card had been stolen that afternoon.

During cross examination, Sikhala accused Maunganoidze of being one of the Zanu PF unscrupulous bigwigs who are involved in illegal foreign currency trading targeted by government.

However, Maunganidze denied the allegations, accusing Muzambirwa of being a liar.