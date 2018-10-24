Murder-accused prophet acquitted

HARARE - A self-styled prophet, who was facing a litany of charges that include rape and murder, breathed a sigh of relief last week after he was acquitted of the charge of attempted murder.

Hebert Senda was accused of trying to kill Blessing Chimbadzo, who reported the alleged murder to the police.

Senda appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Chigodora and was acquitted of the attempted murder charge at the close of the State’s case last week.

Chigodora ruled that “no reasonable grounds had been advanced to necessitate the accused person’s conviction” and that the State “failed to establish the essential elements of the attempted murder charge.”

Senda was being accused of attempting to kill Chimbadzo after he was alleged to have bundled him into a car with the help of two other accomplices following a raid at his home in Southlea Park.