MDC 19th anniversary celebrations on this weekend

HARARE - MDC’s 19th anniversary celebrations will go ahead this weekend whether the party gets clearance from the police or not, its president Nelson Chamisa has said adding there are protests lined up across the country.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing at Harvest House yesterday, Chamisa said the party will go out of its way to proceed with the anniversary celebrations.

“This weekend we have said, whether the police indicate that they are willing to let us proceed with our meeting or not, we will have to do everything that is necessary to proceed with that meeting.

“If they are going to be intransigent, we can’t afford to continue postponing our anniversary, it has to be on and we have to take all legal and peaceful mechanisms to make sure that we congregate,” he said.

The MDC president also said it is time for Zimbabweans to stop being onlookers and take action, adding there are a series of protests lined up.

He said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is punishing the nation for not voting for him on July 30.

Chamisa said this in light of the deteriorating situation in the country which Mnangagwa said should be endured as it is a process leading to better days.

“We have witnessed some developing trends on the political environment, clearly government is at war with the people and they are being punished for rejecting the government on July 30.

“When all else ceases government knows one thing, that they did not win the election, they did not win the mandate of the people and this is why they have behaved in a bizarre fashion,” he said.

He added that an illegitimate government is always clueless and unable to provide solutions adding that the biggest problem in the country has been indiscipline at a fiscal level by government.

“One would wonder what has happened between November and now, that we almost have five billion dollars that has been spent by government without knowing where it was being taken to.

“Nowhere across the whole world would you see the domestic debt being higher than the sovereign debt and the debt has moved from about three billion to nine billion dollars telling you that there are people who are spending money without any discipline,” he said.

He said the government has a huge appetite to spend money with Mnangagwa being the chief actor.

He said the bond should be abolished, all the debt should be audited and there should be an account of who benefited.

Chamisa added that the country needs a national transitional authority to lay the framework to resolve the national economic crisis adding that the MDC is ready for

discussion.

“We are ready for discussion but we do not want something that is going to compromise the MDC,” he said.

He said they will not allow Zanu PF to use MDC to clear its mess.

“We need to be very clear that the agenda is not about power but answers to the people of Zimbabwe and we need permanent answers to resolve the national question,” he said.