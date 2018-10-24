Econet sues to recover debt

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  24 October 2018 9:23AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Econet Wireless has sued the Radiation Authority of Zimbabwe to recover a debt of nearly $2 000.

According to court papers, Econet Wireless, entered into a Customer Connection Agreement under which the authority was to get cellular network services from the mobile cellular operator.

The Radiation Authority, which is cited as the defendant, was obliged to pay for the services rendered in terms of the agreement.

“As per the agreement all amounts that were due and payable were to be settled on or before the expiry of a 90-day period failure of which would amount to a breach of a contract and cause for legal action,” the court heard.

Despite demand, defendant allegedly failed, refused or neglected to pay the outstanding balance due to Econet Wireless.

“The defendant is therefore indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of $1 931 arising from services rendered to him,” the court revealed.

