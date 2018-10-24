Drama mars HPSL matches

HARARE - Harare Professionals Soccer League (HPSL) disciplinary committee chairperson Garikai Chibika was left fuming following a drama-filled weekend which disrupted the smooth flow of games.

The match between Real Mavericks and Surface Wilmer at Old Hararians failed to take place after the latter could not raise a full team.

Surface Wilmer players were called to report to work just before the kickoff owing to high demand of cooking oil.

The match was postponed after Mavericks’ fixtures secretary Prince Dube accepted the apology from the cooking oil producing team.

Log leaders Simbisa Brands’ match against GSC Wolves ended in the 76th minute after all the three match balls were deflated.

Simbisa were leading 2-0 and both sides agreed the result would stand but the HPSL disciplinary committee may want to look into their law books and see what applicable rules they can use to prevent a repeat of the same scenario.

“It’s an unusually delicate situation because league rules say both teams must bring a match ball. We never anticipated a situation where three match balls could be deflated,” league secretary Sizani Weza told the Daily News.

With the drama far from being over, the match between St George’s Dragons and religious outfit Joma was abandoned in the 73rd minute after violence broke out.

According to the referee Neria Tembo’s report, violent scenes erupted after a Dragons’ player committed a foul against a Joma player.

“As I was cautioning the player, there were fights all over the pitch,” Tembo said in the report.

Eye witnesses said a visibly drunk St George’s official entered the pitch and “started beating everyone”.

The incidents, however, left HPSL disciplinary committee Chibika fuming.

“Some people are now driving while on WhatsApp, we won’t tolerate brinksmanship and we will get to the bottom of the matter,” said Chibika.

Meanwhile, Star FM lost ground in the title chase following a 2-3 defeat to Fresh Tigers.

With the win, Fresh Tigers kept their hopes for a top eight finish alive but have to be wary of the threat from Real Mavericks, who were 4-0 winners against CAAZ in a late Saturday kick off.

Similarly, Edgars Stores held their own against fancied Zim Lawyers in a one-all draw while SPAR survived a late Bak Logistics charge to earn a point in a one-all draw.

Ten-man Whelson Transport overcame a stubborn Protector Rangers at Louis Mount Batten School grounds on Sunday whilst Young Boys recovered from the ashes to trounce African Sun Harare 6-0.

Action resumes this weekend with Protector Rangers hoping to stop Simbisa while Zim Lawyers host Universals in the only top of the table clashes.