Zamar Ncube up for continental gong

HARARE - Gospel sensation Takesure Zamar-Ncube has been nominated for the Best of Africa Gospel in this year's edition of SABC Crown Gospel Awards.

The 11th edition of the awards will be held in Durban on November 25.

Zamar-Ncube’s song — Ngidinga Wena — was nominated in the same category with Use Me by Ttshepo Lesole from Botswana, Winner Man by Godwin Omighale from Nigeria and God of Wonders by Ayo Solanke from Nigeria.

Popularly known locally for his blockbuster song — Prayer For Zimbabwe — which was the darling song for the former first lady Grace Mugabe, Zamar-Ncube told local media that all the achievements in his career are a clear testimony that his music is now recognised international.

Of late, Zamar-Ncube — a word minister in the AFM church — has become a regular performer in South Africa and has shared the musical experience with a number of artistes, including Solly Mahlangu among others.

In 2015, Zamar-Ncube who fronted the Worship addicts recorded two songs with high-flying South African choir, Joyous Celebrations.

The development helped the Kuregerera In Advance singer to consolidate his influence in the region considering the Joyous Choir’s big profile in the music industry.

Prior to recording of two songs, Zamar-Ncube also collaborated with the top South African group on the song Agere Pachigaro and it became an instant hit.