'We are on our own' - interim boss Chigowe denies refs favour DeMbare

HARARE - Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe believes his team is slowly moving away from the relegation zone on their own merit without any help from match officials.

DeMbare registered a second consecutive win on Sunday after defeating Black Rhinos 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium in an encounter that ended in controversial circumstances.

With the scores level one-all, Dynamos captain Marshal Machazane scored a contentious winner deep in added time.

Machazane used both hands to direct Emmanuel Mandiranga’s corner kick into the net and referee Josiah Masimira allowed the goal to stand.

There was chaos afterwards as the Black Rhinos players and technical team protested against the goal.

Masimira had also denied the army side what looked like a penalty in the first half when Gift Saunyama had shoved Allan Gahadzikwa inside the box.

The match official also made a number of questionable decisions throughout the match in favour of the Glamour Boys. Before the Rhinos game, DeMbare had come from behind to beat CAPS United 2-1 at the same venue.

Most fans believe Makepekepe went easy on DeMbare in that second half that started with coach Lloyd Chitembwe replacing defender Method Mwanjali and Wisdom Mutasa.

With the two wins over CAPS and Rhinos, the Glamour Boys are now set to seal their Castle Lager Premiership status for next season after having been dragged into the relegation battle.

DeMbare now occupy 11th place on the log with 37 points and now need only one win to guarantee their safety.

Chigowe reckons his team has done enough to move closer to safety and have not received any favours from referees or CAPS United.

“I would not know about the controversy involving the CAPS United match,” he said after the win over Rhinos.

“What I know is that we scored two beautiful goals against CAPS and I did not see any hitches in that match.

“In this game (against Rhinos), people would want to complain but probably when you usually concede very late, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.”

In the run-up to the encounter against the army side, Dynamos were severely depleted by injuries and suspensions.

Utility players Godfrey Mukambi and James Marufu were suspended while centre back Jimmy Tigere is away in the United Arab Emirates where he accompanied his wife to seek medical attention.

Defender Phakhamani Dube was ill and could not take part in the game while midfielder Denver Mukamba was sidelined by a hamstring injury. As a result, Chigowe had to field a makeshift defence with midfielder Saunyama partnering Machazane at centre back. Teenager Tatenda Muringani was also handed a first league start at right back while Chigowe could only accommodate five substitutes on the bench.

“Coming into this match with a depleted squad and having to make do and introduce a youngster like ... Muringani, who has not tasted Premier League football for the past two years and we still managed to play against a tricky Rhinos,” Chigowe said of his side’s performance.

“They are no pushovers, they are doing very well, and I think if we work well with these boys and get the combinations right, we can match anyone in this league.

“I thought they (defence) did extremely well. You would not want to give anything away because Rhinos could not penetrate this makeshift defence; they got their only goal from a set piece.

“They could not get any clear cut chances at goal; it means this makeshift defence can always work again on another day.”

With his team coming from behind and winning in the derby before Sunday’s last gasp win over Rhinos, Chigowe believes they now have the right mental strength.

“This reflects the character of the team at the moment,” Chigowe said.

“They could have been satisfied with a point but at the death, we threw every man forward into the box and got the winner.”

On Thursday’s encounter against Herentals, Chigowe said: “Herentals are another team ... in the relegation mix; I think it’s going to be another cup final.

“If we do our job in that match then probably we will start looking beautiful. Now is not the time to be looking beautiful; it’s the time to be getting results.”