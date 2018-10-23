Tocky defends album 'Chamakuvangu'

HARARE - Singer Tocky Vibes says having 22 tracks on his latest album Chamakuvangu is a sign that he has a lot to sing about.

He says this was not a sign of panic as the project caters for a wide audience.

The 22-track album was launched on Saturday in Chinhoyi with several people in attendance and the chanter is optimistic he will win the hearts of music lovers.

“This project has something for everyone. That is the good thing of having much to sing about, you get to include many songs and this all about Chamakuvangu,” he said.

“The love we got in Chinhoyi was overwhelming and I’m confident this will be the same with all music lovers. Chamakuvangu is out and is now available for all to listen,” he added.

The project is a turn in the right direction for the chanter on his journey to recovery, with improved sound quality and mature lyrics.

The album opens with the track Jeri, followed by Usambotya featuring superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and Iyi Nziyo, with the track Bazi being the last on the album.

The chanter will be in Dubai this weekend sharing the latest release with the Diaspora folk.

Having been criticised, Tocky has remained consistent in his trade, dropping a chart-topper in almost all his previous productions.

Songs such as Abroad, Mberiyo, Tushiri and Maoko come to mind.

This has also seen him getting foreign engagements, performing in several countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“I will be in Dubai this weekend and I will call this a foreign launch for all those in the Diaspora. I have been getting a lot of engagements to perform out of the country. This shows that people still believe in my work and my music,” he said.