Teguru claims Marume Classic

HARARE - After missing out at the Zim National Bodybuilding Muscle and Fitness finals, Gideon Teguru shrugged off the disappointment to win the Marume Classic at the weekend.

Teguru was beaten into second place at the national finals by Gerald Noble in the senior money bodybuilding up to and including 85kgs at the start of this month.

Begrudgingly, the 27-year-old, who is bankrolled by Herentals Group of Colleges, accepted the silver medal but vowed not to let the disappointment pull his career down.

Last Saturday night at the Zimbabwe College of Music, Teguru stood head and shoulders above the rest as he paraded a well-toned body giving the judges the easiest of tasks of awarding him the title.

“I’m over the moon, I have always backed my potential and after narrowly missing out at Zim Nationals..., I vowed I was going to make it count this time around and it happened just like that,” an ecstatic Teguru told the Daily News.

“I give thanks to my sponsor Innocent Benza, who has been bankrolling all my bodybuilding activities; I’m very proud of him and grateful for his continued support.

“From here, I will set my focus on next year’s Arnold Classic in South Africa where I’m certain I will raise the Herentals and the national flag high.”

Born in Banket in 1991, Teguru grew up fond of watching Arnold Schwarzenegger’s blockbuster movies and naturally, fell in love with bodybuilding.

“I said I wanted to be like him when I grow up. From 2009, I moved from Banket to Harare in Epworth training in a backyard gym because I had no financial resources to pay for a proper gym,” Teguru said.

“It was at that point that I met Benza, who has been so generous to sponsor my dream.”

Herentals’ Group of Schools and Colleges management committee member Kudakwashe Remba said his institution is committed to seeing Teguru realise his potential.

“...Benza is not just a sportsperson, he is also a talent promoter, who is keen to see as many athletes realise their potential,” Remba said.

“We have always supported Gideon from way back, helping him build a body that is able not just to compete but to conquer in the way he has just done.”

Meanwhile, Blessing Sithole made it a hat-trick of gold medals after dousing defending champion Ryan Gumbo to win the Men’s Physique at the Marume Classic.