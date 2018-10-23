RBZ suspends senior officers

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has suspended senior directors after they were fingered in abuse of office allegations.

RBZ director (bank supervision) Norman Mataruka; director financial intelligence Mirirai Chiremba; head of security Gresham Muradzikwa and director financial markets Azvinandaa Saburi were all served with letters of suspension earlier yesterday, pending investigations

In a statement, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the central bank was suspending the officials to allow for full investigations.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the “bank”) wishes to advise members of the public that following allegations of impropriety levelled against senior officials of the bank, namely Messrs Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandaa Saburi, by Mr Lumumba, the bank has found it necessary, for the sake of transparency and good corporate governance, that the allegations be followed through and investigated in line with the bank’s Employment Code of Conduct,” Mangudya said.

“Consequently, on 22 October 2018, the bank suspended the quartet from employment for an indefinite period to pave way for the investigations.

“Once the investigations have been concluded, the public shall be advised of the outcome and the appropriate corrective action to be taken as dictated by the outcome of the investigations.”

On Sunday, newly-appointed chairman of the ministry of Finance communications taskforce Acie Lumumba accused the RBZ officials of running the economy down through misuse of tax payers money.

Claiming to have access to financial intelligence provided to him by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Lumumba said the central bank officials had built private wealth off the back of public funds.

“Muradzikwa has more money in his bank account than his bosses … I do not believe Mangudya is involved.

“Five RBZ directors have made Mthuli’s life impossible. I will not allow that. This country is being run a cartel and minister Ncube is going to break that cartel … this cartel is being run by Queen B … Queen B gave us money for the Amai rallies,” alleged Lumumba.

This comes after President Emerson Mnangagwa had said cartels were wreaking havoc with the Zimbabwean economy.



