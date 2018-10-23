Ngezi not giving up on title

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars interim coach Clifton Kadurira believes the Castle Lager Premiership title is still within their reach.

Madamburo are now seven points adrift of reigning champions and log leaders FC Platinum with only four matches to go.

Kadurira, who was thrown into the deep end following the sacking of Tonderai Ndiraya two weeks ago, opened his reign with a frustrating goalless draw against relegation-threatened Chapungu at Baobab Stadium on Saturday.

The draw meant the Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side remain second on the log table but now face a mammoth task to dislodge Norman Mapeza’s charges from the apex after the defending champions did themselves a huge favour by registering a narrow 0-1 victory over Nichrut on the same day.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are on 61 points while FC Platinum are on 68 from the same number of matches.

Madamburo are still to play Harare City (a), Bulawayo Chiefs (h), FC Platinum (a) and Black Rhinos (h).

FC Platinum can win the title tomorrow if they beat Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium and Ngezi Platinum lose to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

However, despite the odds heavily favouring Pure Platinum Play to retain their title, Kadurira believes a lot can still happen in those remaining four games which can see them close the gap on the log leaders.

“Of course, it’s not looking any easy for us.

“But we refuse to give up, it’s not over yet. We will keep fighting until the end.

“There are still 12 points to fight for and anything can happen in those matches,” Kadurira said.

Tomorrow against Harare City, Madamburo will come up against a tricky side that is pushing for a top-four finish.

Kadurira knows the importance of getting a win against the Sunshine Boys in order to delay FC Platinum’s coronation.

“We need to be perfect in front of goal. We have been creating a lot of scoring opportunities but sadly, we have not been turning them into goals,” Kadurira said.

“We are facing Harare City in our next match and we know it’s not going to be an easy match. But we will have to fight until the end and collect maximum points.

“We respect Harare City, they play a good brand of football but we want to fight and get maximum points.”

On their part, Harare City boosted their chances of a top four finish following a 1-0 victory over Shabanie Mine on Sunday which eventually condemned the Chinda Boys to Division One following a difficult year.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Harare City v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Shabanie Mine (Luveve), CAPS United v Yadah (NSS), Triangle United v Mutare City Rovers (Gibbo)

Thursday: Herentals v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Nichrut (NSS), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields).