Mushowani not getting carried away

HARARE - Mushowani Stars coach Levison Selous wants his side to remain grounded in their quest of winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One title and clinch promotion to the top flight.

Selous’ side currently enjoys a six-point lead at the top of the log with five matches to go.

Mushowani, who have been perennial campaigners in the second tier division, consolidated their place at the top of the log with a 1-0 win over Karoi United.

The Mashonaland Central-based side just need two wins in those remaining five matches in order to seal their Premiership berth.

“I think the numbers reflect that it is possible that we can win the championship but the most important thing for us is to try to only keep it inside our thoughts, try to win every game and to keep working hard,” Selous told the Daily News.

“We have come a long way to be where we are at the moment and the most important thing is to continue with the same intent and desire until we cross the finishing line.

“But it’s quite encouraging because the boys seem to know exactly what we want.

“They are giving their best each and every week. They are fighting for each other, pushing each other and it only makes our job much easier as coaches.”

Second-placed ZRP FC are praying for any slip-ups to close in on the log leaders.

ZRP stayed within touching distance with a 2-0 victory over Blue Jets.

As things stand ZRP are on 56 points while Mushowani are on 62 having all played 29 matches.

Meanwhile, two teams —Manica Diamonds from the Eastern Region and TelOne FC from the Central Region – have since sealed their promotion into the top flight league.