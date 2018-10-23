ICSAZ, Afreximbank to host Capital Raising Conference

HARARE - The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) will host a two-day Capital Raising Conference at Cresta Lodge, Harare which will kick off tomorrow.

Industry and Commerce minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu will deliver the keynote address at the conference, to be held in partnership with African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), that will be attended by local business organisations, multilateral and local funders.

Other high-powered speakers set deliver papers at the conference include the African Development Bank Group which will centre on “Producing bankable project finance proposals for international partners,” the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa which will talk on “Raising development finance” and Afreximbank which will talk to the delegates on opportunities within its system that local companies can take advantage of.

CBZ Holdings, Zimbabwe’s biggest banking group by assets and deposits, will deliver a paper on asset-backed solutions to funding, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) will take delegates through the process of raising money on the bourse while the Industrial Development Corporation South Africa (IDC) will present a paper on how to raise finance through stakeholder management. Other organisations that will deliver papers at the two-day conference are Financial Securities Exchange (Finsec), Takura Capital Partners, Harare Receivables Exchange and NamPro Fund.

According to ICSAZ, the intention of the conference is to bring together international funding organisations, local funding organisations and Zimbabwe’s business organisations to share ideas and options available for raising capital.

“This is premised on the recognition that Zimbabwe’s business organisations need capital injection to re-tool their businesses or start new projects or provide working capital. The level of funding needed by the businesses is significant and will require participation of both multilateral funding organisations and local funding organisations,” ICSAZ said in statement.

ICSAZ added that the conference is being held to, among other things, present funding organisations a platform to be explain delegates their requirements.

“This conference provides an opportunity for delegates to meet one on one with the Representatives of the funding organisations and create the initial contacts required for the future. Organisations can also benefit through exhibitions or sponsorship of the activities,” said ICSAZ.