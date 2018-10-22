Zim Jazz Festival 2018 postponed

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2018, which was set to take place at Alliance Francaise Harare on October 27, has been postponed indefinitely.

Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust, the organisers of the annual event, announced the postponement in a terse statement yesterday.

“We regret to announce that the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2018 which had been set for Saturday, October 27, 2018 … has been postponed to a later date to be announced,” read part of the statement.

The organisers, however, did not reveal the reasons for the postponement. Efforts to get a comment from Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust chairperson Robert Itai Clive Basvi were unsuccessful.

Artistes who were part of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival 2018 line-up included Tanga WekwaSando, Prudence Katomeni Mbofana, Mbare Trio, Hope Masike, Rute Mbangwa, Cool Crooners, Vera, Nonhlanhla Muhoni, Buhle Sharon Ndlovu, The Outfit, Raven Duchess and Intotal.

The inaugural Zimbabwe Jazz Festival took place last year also at Alliance Francaise Harare. Veteran township jazz star Tanga Wekwa Sando, celebrated bassist and vocalist Josh Meck and songstress Rute Mbangwa lit up the 2017 edition of the jazz event.

Other artistes who performed in 2017 included Mbare Trio, Mutare-born Vee Mukarati, Vera, Frank Mavhimira, Raven Duchess, Africherry, Rhythmic Pulse and a four-man band called Intotal.

In addition to the annual Zimbabwe Jazz Festival, the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust, whose patron is renowned eye surgeon Solomon Guramatunhu, has been running weekly live concerts under an initiative dubbed Back2Jazzics as part its efforts to promote the music genre.

“The Back2Jazzics initiative has unearthed some talented jazz artists and at the same time it has caused seasoned artists to rebrand their acts to greater expectations,” Basvi told the Daily News recently.