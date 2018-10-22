TelOne seal PSL promotion

TelOne...(1) 1

Tongogara...0

HARARE - Telone FC booked their place in the Castle Lager Premiership for next season with a controversial win over Tongogara in a Zifa Central Division One title-decider yesterday.

Blessing Sibanda scored the solitary goal for the WiFi Boys 20 minutes into the game from a seemingly offside position.

The goal triggered protests from the Tongogara players, who mobbed the referee, resulting in a five-minute stoppage.

The win means the Joel Lupahla-coached side are the champions in the division with 44 points from 22 matches.

On the other hand, the army side have now been bridesmaids for the second season running after missing out on promotion on the last day for the season last year when they were pipped to promotion by Nichrut.

Tongogara came into this match needing just a draw to secure the ticket to the Premiership as they were tied with TelOne on 41 points but had a superior goal difference.

After the match, Tongogara fans could not stomach the defeat as they ran amok, turning Ascot Stadium into a war zone.

The angry army side fans assaulted TelOne fans with iron bars and buttons, damaging property and barricading the dressing rooms baying for the referees’ blood.

Tongogara players and officials banged the doors to the referees’ dressing rooms using iron bars to try and open and mete out their justice at the match officials.

Central Region chairperson Stanley Chapeta slammed the behaviour of the Tongogara fans and players, but expressed satisfaction in the way the season had progressed.

“That is a sign of poor sportsmanship from the Tongogara fans, we don’t expect that in football,” Chapeta said.

TelOne will have to wait a little bit longer before they can get their hands on the winners’ trophy as the presentation ceremony was disrupted by the violence that erupted after the match.