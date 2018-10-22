City Parking revenue grows by 3 percent

HARARE - City Parking has said its first-half fee revenue increased by three percent buoyed by better collection by a newly-created standalone enforcement and compliance department.

According to the Harare City Council, parking business collected $3,7 million against a budget amount of $3,6 million in the first half of this year.

The increase in revenue collection comes as City Parking also recorded a 29 percent growth in business as compared to the same period in 2017.

“On-street revenue collection was five percent above the budget, whereas there was under budget performance of four percent on parkades.

“The significant growth in business was supported by creation of a standalone enforcement and compliance department within the company which caused an increase in compliance by motorists though the department does not have full powers to do their work,” read part of the report.

The growth in business was attributed to easy access to higher levels of Harare’s two parkades and introduction of a sensor-based system for on-street operations.

While the business unit recorded growth, it encountered a number of challenges which adversely affected it from achieving higher figures in other operating areas.

The report also highlighted that because of touts and vendors, they lost valuable revenue because the urchins have illegally occupied some parking bays.

“An average of 738 bays has been taken by the vendors with an average revenue loss amounting to $88 560 monthly.

“Touts or vagrants that compete with revenue collection marshals on the streets are increasing by day and mostly affecting smooth flow of operations.

“About 412 parking bays have been lost to this group with an average revenue loss of $49 440 monthly,” the report said.

In the report, City Parking also noted that illegal taxis and commuter omnibuses had also illegally taken possession of 784 bays with a monthly revenue of $94 080.