Bhundu Boys continues to inspire musicians

HARARE - Biggie Tembo's Bhundu Boys is continuing inspiring contemporary musicians with the latest being Ammara Brown.

Ammara recently took to Facebook, revealing how the Bhundu Boys has inspired her to scale dizzy heights in the music industry, despite one’s background.

“In 1987, our very own Bhundu Boys performed at Wembley Stadium, opening for Madonna. And from every account I’ve ever heard … they killed it. And rightfully so, Zimbabwe has had incredible talent worthy of international praise from the beginning.

“Fast-forward to today and it feels like we’ve lost the spark that made us believe such heights were possible. But that’s part of why I had set my sights on the HICC for my Ammartia Ignite launch. Not for the challenge of filling it, but to embrace the process of facing my largest fears head-on,” she said.

Ammara’s HICC gig set for November 30 will feature Nigerian star Mr Eazi, Ex Q, Takura and Tamy Moyo.

“Ammartia Ignite is going to be my introduction to the world beyond these borders. I’ve performed for Zimbabweans all over the world, but I don’t feel I’ve even begun to perform for the world yet. And that’s where my ambition is leading me,” Ammara, who has been nominated for Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa in this year’s Afrima awards, said.

Apart from inspiring Ammara, the Bhundu Boys also inspired other musicians such as Alexio Kawara and Biggie and Eriya Tembo among others.

Meanwhile, the Rodwell Marasha aka Biggie Tembo-led Bhundu Boys was among the most successful bands in the country who were revered for being the pioneers to market Zimbabwean music overseas.

Tembo had more than 10 albums in his career, which started in early 1980s with hit albums such as Chekudya Chose, Hupenyu Hwangu, Tsvimbo Dzemoto and Shabini among others.