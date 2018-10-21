Gomba's inauguration party postponed



HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) has postponed a planned inauguration party for mayor Herbert Gomba following the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to deal with an outbreak of cholera that has so far killed 54 people, mostly in the capital.

As a result of the health crisis, Gomba’s inauguration gig has been cancelled. The inauguration party is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

This comes after HCC broke with its past tradition of looking for a high-profile leader, after it elected into office the unassuming Glen Norah councillor Gomba as its 45th mayor and 12th since 1980.

While this is not written in law, the position of mayor of the capital city has traditionally been occupied by people from affluent backgrounds.

Gomba, who holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Governance, took over from Bernard Manyenyeni, who did not seek a new term upon the expiry of his five-year tenure in office.

The new mayor was elected unopposed, while his deputy Enock Mupamawonde was also voted in overwhelmingly ahead of prominent people such as businessman Ian Makone and lawyer Jacob Mafume.