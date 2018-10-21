FC Platinum inch closer to glory

Nichrut.....................................................0

FC Platinum.........................................(0)1

HARARE - FC Platinum opened a seven-point lead at the apex of the Castle Lager Premiership after edging relegation-threatened Nichrut and are now on the verge of a second league title.

The defending champions got their goal just two minutes into the second half when reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere netted his 16th of the season.

Pure Platinum Play are now on 68 points with four games to go while second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who were held 0-0 by Chapungu at Baobab Stadium yesterday, are on 61 points.

On the other hand, Nichrut’s hopes of surviving the chop were dashed as they dropped deeper in the relegation mix.

The Cyanide Boys are now 14th with 32 points and could find themselves in the relegation zone if Yadah FC post a draw or win against Mutare City Rovers this afternoon in Rusape.

FCP coach Norman Mapeza was delighted with his side’s win and downplayed the seven-point advantage they now have.

Mapeza’s side can wrap-up the title if they beat Chicken Inn at home in their next game and Ngezi Platinum lose to Harare City on the same weekend.

“Look, it’s about mental strength we have travelled more and have been running for a long time and it’s a marathon but the boys have been brilliant and we have to keep working hard in the last four games.

“I’m happy for the boys, we knew the challenges we would face here but we got a positive result,” Mapeza said.

“I can’t talk of the seven points now, maybe tomorrow when we have confirmed the results, for now we are still leading by five points.”

Stand-in Nichrut coach William Mhazo was a dejected man and bemoaned their goalkeeper’s error for the loss, but was buoyant his team would survive the chop.

“I can say the boys played well and conceded a goal because of the error by the goalkeeper, but we won’t be relegated, we will make amends in the next game and put back our relegation fight on track,” Mhazo said.