Chamisa mobbed by motorists in fuel queue

Blessings Mashaya  •  21 October 2018 1:42PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was yesterday mobbed by motorists after he queued for four hours at a fuel station in the Harare Central Business District.

Chamisa joined the queue at a Puma Service Station along Sam Nujoma Street, where his presence sparked a frenzied interest from motorists.

Chamisa, a former pastor and lawyer who narrowly lost the July presidential election, polling 44,3 percent of the vote, joined the long and winding fuel queue near the centre of town mid-morning, and was mobbed by motorists after he did a walk-about.

Many complained bitterly to him about the shortages of petrol, food and medicine and appealed to him to “do something.”

Nelson Chamisa at fuel queue in Harare

This comes as vital commodities have become scarce, with motorists in the capital  spending inordinate amounts of time in their cars in queues outside petrol stations, supermarkets rationing purchases or shutting entirely, and chemists unable to provide some basic medicines and food prices have soared.

Chamisa shook a few hands along the way to the pump station.

He eventually fuelled his car after four hours after creating a scene at the filling station.

Comments (4)

Do something! Something like what. You think he has a solution. The dude can't even fundraise to pay hooligans masquarading as workers at Harvest House and you expect him to fix the economy. Zimbabweans pretend to be educated yet the exude stupidity at each and every turn. No easy walk to economic prosperity. As usual he has 'no secret weapon' as you rightly saw last time in the court case.

willo - 21 October 2018

I don't know why you hate him that much even he didn't open his mouth you still attack him why not attack those people who seem to be praising him especially wham he did not say anything I wonder what he has done to you when ever they mentioned his name you attack him something might be lacking on you

Innocent - 21 October 2018

@ Inno, Wamba Chamisa and Tindo mBiti opened their immature and silly mouths and begged Drumpt the Donald on bended knee to extend illegal sangishengs on us and now we are feeling the effects of their folly!

Tinowaziwa - 21 October 2018

Shame guys I didn't know kuti you can contradict yourselves like vanhu vasina kumbodarika nekuskool don't tell me you can allow yourselves to be brainwashed with cheap politics like that shame not long ago you were saying Chamisa is a lier when he said he met Trump and being promised $15m to boost the economy even us embassy also quarted saying his president never met that boy Chamisa also hardtalk show in UK lay out that he never met Trump and people mocked him as a lier now you are saying he went to beg for sanctions how did he do that lol ill come on guys you still believe that propaganda of old Mugabe is still hunting you guys I thought vanhu vakadzidza havavharike zvakapusa kudaro

Innocent - 21 October 2018

