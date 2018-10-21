Chamisa mobbed by motorists in fuel queue

HARARE - MDC leader Nelson Chamisa was yesterday mobbed by motorists after he queued for four hours at a fuel station in the Harare Central Business District.

Chamisa joined the queue at a Puma Service Station along Sam Nujoma Street, where his presence sparked a frenzied interest from motorists.

Chamisa, a former pastor and lawyer who narrowly lost the July presidential election, polling 44,3 percent of the vote, joined the long and winding fuel queue near the centre of town mid-morning, and was mobbed by motorists after he did a walk-about.

Many complained bitterly to him about the shortages of petrol, food and medicine and appealed to him to “do something.”

Nelson Chamisa at fuel queue in Harare

This comes as vital commodities have become scarce, with motorists in the capital spending inordinate amounts of time in their cars in queues outside petrol stations, supermarkets rationing purchases or shutting entirely, and chemists unable to provide some basic medicines and food prices have soared.

Chamisa shook a few hands along the way to the pump station.

He eventually fuelled his car after four hours after creating a scene at the filling station.