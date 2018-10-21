Byo Chiefs edge Chicken Inn

Chicken Inn......................0

Bulawayo Chiefs..........(0) 1

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo Chiefs put aside their in-house troubles to beat Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium yesterday and ease their relegation woes from the Castle Lager Premiership.

Ninjas’ players had refused to train since the league took a two-week break to pave way for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals and last week’s international break.

However, Gracious Mleya’s header just three minutes after the break handed Chiefs their eighth win of the season and saw them climb to 11th on the log with 35 points from 30 matches.

With the way the build-up to the match had worked out, Chiefs’ fitness trainer Thulani Sibanda was relieved they managed to collect three precious points against a Chicken Inn side in the top three.

“Our greatest concern was match fitness of our boys because they did not train for 10 days; the emphasis was on close play and see what would happen in the second half,” Sibanda said.

“This win gives us a lot of hope; it’s how we are going to be collecting points in the remaining games that will determine our destiny.”

The Ninjas’ lack of preparations was clearly evident in the first half as they were on the back foot with the Gamecocks in total control.

The Gamecocks, however, were let down by poor finishing as they wasted numerous scoring chances.

Chicken Inn remain third with 54 points but have opened up the door for fourth-placed Triangle United to close the gap on them.

The Gamecocks coach Joey Antipas said: “We had a poor performance; it was one of the worst performances of the season. We were just poor today.”

Yesterday’s results: ZPC Kariba 1-0 CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum 0-0 Chapungu, Nichrut FC 0-1 FC Platinum, Chicken Inn 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Today: Mutare City Rovers v Yadah FC (Vengere), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Triangle United v Herentals (Gibbo), Highlanders v Bulawayo City (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Harare City (Maglas)