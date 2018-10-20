Zimsec moves to maintain integrity

HARARE - Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has joined the Deloitte Tip-offs Anonymous Facility to maintain high levels of integrity which are in line with the Zimsec Charter and the Employment Code of Conduct.

This comes as the examinations body is seeking to promote truthfulness and honesty in its functions.

In a statement Zimsec said: “The ...Council wishes to inform its valued stakeholders, employees and members of the public that it is now part of the Deloitte Tip-off Anonymous Facility.”

Zimsec has encouraged stakeholders and members of society to report any incidents of examinations malpractice, unethical business practices and corruption.

“Zimsec has dedicated to promote and maintain integrity, honesty and sound ethics in its operations,” Zimsec said.

“It is in this vein that we are urging all our valued stakeholders to utilise this facility and report cases of examination malpractice, fraud, corruption and misconduct by school authorities, contract and permanent employees in line with examination regulations and any other work-related crimes.”



