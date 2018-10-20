ZCDC embarks on housing project

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is set to develop land in Chimanimani town into a mixed residential area.

The company, wholly-owned by the government, says it aims to identify and realise Zimbabwe’s diamond potential for the benefit of the nation and did not explain its forays into the real estate sector.

ZCDC currently has operations in the Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani, and is conducting extensive exploration and evaluation across Zimbabwe in search of Kimberlite pipes which can be mined economically.

In a notice yesterday, the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) said it will soon conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study for the Chimanimani housing project.

“ZCDC... intends to develop land in Chimanimani town into a mixed residential area.

“The proposed housing development study area covers a total area of about 10 hectares.

“According to the Environmental Management Act, this development requires that an EIA be carried out. As such, ZCDC contracted SIRDC to conduct an EIA study for the Chimanimani housing project.”