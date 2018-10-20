Mimosa rescues disadvantaged school

HARARE - Platinum miner, Mimosa Mining Company (Mimosa), spent between $350 000 and $400 000 in refurbishments and renovations at disadvantaged school, Ruvimbo Special School, it has been learnt.

Fungai Makoni, the Zvishavane-based miner’s managing director, yesterday said the project was part of Mimosa’s Corporate Social Responsibility work.

“Today is the culmination of years of hard work emanating from our partnership with Ruvimbo Special School; a partnership spanning several years.

“When the school first approached us, we were touched by the amount of work that they were doing, albeit on limited resources. We were especially touched by the plight of the constituents that the institution assists; children who are mentally and physically challenged,” she said in a speech on her behalf by Mimosa senior manager William Manyika at the handover service.

The partnership saw Mimosa constructing a physiotherapy classroom, an Early Childhood Development (ECD) block classroom block and ablution facilities. These state-of-the-art facilities meet the specific requirements for educating children with special needs and will go a long way in improving their learning experience.

The Mimosa boss said his firm had immediately appreciated that the school’s mandate of educating intellectually and physically challenged children was a mammoth task, requiring unparalleled dedication and substantial resources.

“While the institution had already covered substantial ground, it was apparent that more still needed to be done to ensure that Ruvimbo Special School remained able to provide quality education and reduce premature dropping out of school by the children it serves.

“Being an organisation which believes in uplifting the lives of communities in its environs, we at Mimosa Mining Company found it only natural to support Ruvimbo Special School in its exceptional cause.

“We realised that children with physical and mental disabilities need care, love, protection and special infrastructure to survive in a challenging environment, and we could not ignore the call to contribute towards proving these basic needs,” he said.

Having realised that buildings alone would not suffice in averting the high dropout rates that plague special schools, Mimosa is currently paying school fees for 10 students.

“In the past, we donated a bus to this institution to ferry staff and children to and from school, thus alleviating transport challenges,” he said. — The Financial Gazette