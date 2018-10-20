Dream final still on

HARARE - A dream Chibuku Super Cup final pitting Harare giants Dynamos and CAPS United is still possible after the two teams were kept apart during yesterday’s semi-final draw held in the capital.

CAPS face defending champions Harare City while DeMbare will host Triangle United.

If the two teams progress past the last four stage, then it will be a blockbuster final pitting two of the country’s biggest teams on November 11.

To reach the semi-final, Makepekepe beat ZPC Kariba 5-4 on penalties in the first round at the National Sports Stadium back in September after the tie had ended goalless in regulation time.

In the quarter-finals, United needed penalties again to overcome Chapungu 4-3 at Ascot Stadium following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Makepekepe chief executive officer Cuthbert Chitima believes his side deserves their place in the last four and are targeting a return to continental club football by winning the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Remember these are the only four teams left in the tournament; it was a tournament with 18 teams and when you are left with only four, it becomes tough,” Chitima said after the draw.

“It’s not an easy draw because all these are teams play in the Premier League and as CAPS United were are ready to face anyone.

“Definitely CAPS is going to be victorious; we are going to the final. This is the cup we have been waiting for and we are going through to the final.

“We didn’t labour to get to the semi-finals; we played all our matches and they went to penalty shootouts which is part of the game.

“We have reached the semi-finals because we deserve to be there. All we want as CAPS United is to win this cup.

“This is the only opportunity we have of going into Africa and I’m quite positive and confident that we will go into Africa as Chibuku Super Cup winners.”

On their road to the semi-finals, Dynamos beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 in the first round at Rufaro Stadium in September courtesy of Tawanda Macheke’s headed goal.

In the last eight, DeMbare overcame Herentals 5-4 on penalties after the two teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

It was a dramatic win for DeMbare considering that Emmanuel Mandiranga had missed the first penalty to hand the initiative to the Students.

However, DeMbare goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani bailed out his side by saving two penalties in the end sending his club through to the semis.

Dynamos treasurer Moses Chikwariro is looking forward to winning the semi-final against Triangle and set up a final against Makepekepe (if they overcome Harare City).

“We are excited with the draw and we are hoping that with the type of play we are displaying, we will be in the final,” he said.

“As Dynamos, we are expecting to meet CAPS united in the final and since we missed out on the league championship, this is the cup we will put in our cabinet at the end of the season.”

Harare City chief executive officer Tafadzwa Bhasera said: “I think it is a fair draw; it is going to take a lot of hard work for the boys to retain the cup. It’s not a priority for us to win this cup but it would be nice if we retain it.”

Triangle fan and representative at yesterday’s draw Hopewell Gumbo said: “I guess it’s a fair draw and what do you expect when you are picking from the hat?

“We are playing in the same league and we are looking forward to the game.

“Any other team in this league would want to win some silverware and our boys are psyched up for the task at hand.”

Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final draw

Harare City v CAPS United

Dynamos v Triangle United