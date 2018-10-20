CEOs pamper the homeless

HARARE - The CEO Eatout Movement attracted a bumper crowd of company executives who turned up at Hellenic Sports Club last weekend to — among other things — serve meals for free to the homeless.

Founded by Henry Ngoni Chigama last year, to shine the spotlight on the plight of the homeless — organisers said they were pleasantly surprised by the huge number of executives who supported the charity initiative.

In addition to free meals, scores of homeless people were treated to a shower, haircut, medical check-up, change of clothes as well as counselling and legal aid services.

“I was very happy with the turnout,” Chigama told the Daily News.

CEO EatOut Movement event

“A total of more than 500 people came through for the CEO EatOut Movement event.

“These included over 150 homeless people, over 120 volunteers and over 200 other people who included organisers, entertainers and company representatives.”

He said the success of the annual event managed to achieve its objectives.

“We had over 30 company executives that served the homeless people. The companies that joined and supported the movement in various ways were over 80 in number.

‘‘We also had a lot of donations and volunteering support from individuals who gave us clothes, shoes, sanitary wear, money, food, services, blankets, shaving sticks, soap, lotions etc.

“We therefore managed to achieve our objectives of launching the event to the nation, starting a fund for our causes and launching and getting companies interested.

“We also wanted to create an awareness platform for homeless issues. The event was also meant to be a networking platform for companies and executives on how their corporate social responsibility initiatives can tie in with our own objectives,” said the CEO Eatout Movement founder.

But how did Chigama end up forming the CEO Eatout Movement?

“This is my life purpose. I started this social movement as a way of helping fight social inequalities. I was once homeless for several months in South Africa in 2016 and this inspired me to start this movement as my small way to help end homelessness and poverty in Africa and beyond.

“The CEO EatOut Movement seeks to raise awareness and fight homelessness, poverty and social inequality in Zimbabwe.

“The initiative uses collaborative corporate social responsibility and leadership engagement to mobilise resources and funds towards fighting these social equalities,” he said.

Chigama and his partners are determined to make the CEO Eatout Movement a sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

“We hope to make this movement a sustainable annual drive and, each year, we will focus on addressing the principal pillars needed to integrate the homeless back into society, these being shelter, nutrition, health care, education and community support,” he told the Daily News.

The Initiative, which according to Chigama is run by a board of trustees and a management strategic team which comprises individuals from a number of organisations, both corporate and non-profit, has several beneficiaries.

“Each year our beneficiaries change depending on which thematic/ principle pillars we are addressing. For this year 2018, we are looking to addressing education, sports and integration.

“Our major beneficiaries this year are Hatcliffe 3 Primary which is in desperate need of assistance in terms of classroom blocks, toilets, floors, we would like to assist Young Achievement Sports for Development (YASD) to send a team to this year’s Homeless World Cup in Mexico City in November and pay school fees and associated costs for 50 students attending Hatcliffe 3 Primary School,” said Chigama.