Bulawayo named best run city in Zim

HARARE - The Local Government Investment Conference (Logic) has named the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) as the best run among the country’s 32 local authorities.

The third Logic conference that made the ranking was convened by the Urban Councils’ Association of Zimbabwe (Ucaz) and ended this Thursday. It was running under the theme “Local Authorities: Ready for Investment”.

This is not the first time that the BCC has been named the best run council, with former Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa making the same declaration.

The city council landed two of the five awards up for grabs with ratings in solid waste management, sewer reticulation and public lighting.

On the second place was the Kwekwe Council.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni yesterday welcomed the gong, adding their aim was to look beyond borders and be the best city in Africa.

“We are humbled as a city and at the same time we have been given a task to raise the bar even higher so that we maintain the standards that our predecessors set,” Mguni told journalists.

“Overall, we are grateful to the great people of Bulawayo for looking after our asset. We are by far the best run city in Zimbabwe.

“The quest now is to be the best run city in Africa, as we used to be in the 1980s. God willing, we will get there.

“It takes a lot of hard work though. I am convinced that with the current crop of youthful councillors, we will achieve more.

“The executive management and staff are very hardworking and this award is as a result of collective leadership,” he said.

The mayor said the recognition resonates with council’s mission statement: “We are leaders in local government.”

“You will recall that in my inaugural speech, I alluded to the fact that in my tenure office, I want to make Bulawayo a component of a functional state by providing efficient services.”

He said the secret lay in unity and collective leadership.

Ucaz established Logic in 2016 as part of the broader initiative to attract investment in councils and improve their revenue collection, enhance service delivery and the quality of life of urban citizens.



