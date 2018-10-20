AfDB confirms $500m Zim loan

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is set to receive a $500 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a move meant to arrest the sliding official foreign currency reserves and provide much-needed breathing space to the new government.

This comes as Zimbabwe is in the throes of worsening cash shortages, businesses closing, food shelves in Harare emptying and prices of basic commodities, fuel and medicines soaring.

Modalities to fully transfer the loan to the RBZ are underway, the Cairo-headquartered lender said.

The Afreximbank said it closed the deal with Finance minister Mthuli Ncube last week at the IMF’s annual meetings, normally held in Washington, but took place on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“The ultimate goal of the facility is to secure payments for essential imports and to promote exports,” the bank said in statement.

“It is envisaged that this will restore foreign currency liquidity and stability in the market.”

However, the $500m assistance will not be enough and the country will have to put its house in order by enhancing exports and attracting sufficient foreign direct investment.

The military establishment has already declared the economy as a matter of national security.