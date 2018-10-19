Zera reads riot act to service stations

HARARE - Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has warned service stations against hiking fuel prices or withholding its sale for speculative reasons and threatened to cancel licences of service stations engaged in the rent-seeking behaviour.

This comes amid imbalanced supply of fuel which has seen the emergence of long queues while service stations located in small towns across the country have since hiked prices beyond the prescribed retail charge.

“It has come to our attention that some petroleum licencees are deliberately hoarding or limiting fuel supplies to consumers for speculative purposes. Isolated cases of service stations fuel prices that are above the regulated threshold have also come to Zera’s attention,” Zera said in a statement.

“Such actions are in violation of the petroleum regulations which prohibit the withholding of petroleum products for speculative purposes and charging fuel prices that are beyond the prescribed limits. Petroleum licencees are hereby warned to cease and desist from such criminal activities as they risk prosecution and cancellation of their licences.”

Zera appealed to the public to report retailers who are limiting or withholding the sale of fuel adding that the authority’s compliance officers are also on the ground assessing the situation.