Man sues Tsvangirai estate

HARARE - The late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s estate has been hauled before the High Court over the late founding leader’s alleged failure to pay a man who claims to have helped the opposition leader stitch a coalition deal for the 2013 general elections.

Initially, Moreprecision Muzadzi, had cited the late Tsvangirai, as one of the respondents.

But in his latest application, Muzadzi has sought to amend the names of the respondents, to cite Tsvangirai’s estate executor Charles Maunga as the first respondent, while his brother Manasa and Morgen Komichi are the second and third respondents respectively.

The defendants reportedly owe Muzadzi and his partner $7 800 each, a Nissan NP200 worth $22 412 and $50 000 for physical violence, threats and intimidation.

In his founding affidavit, Muzadzi alleged that in January 2013, Tsvangirai agreed to engage him and his partner, Kisinoti Mukwazhe, to negotiate with opposition party

leaders not to contest the 2013 Zimbabwe general elections, but support his presidential candidature.

“Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with Simba Makoni, Dumiso Dabengwa, Margret Dongo and 15 others to support Tsvangirai’s presidential candidature,” the High Court heard.

“Plaintiff and his partner gave Komichi the bill which was $7 800 each and two vehicles, for services rendered to … Tsvangirai,” the court was told.

Despite demand, Muzadzi revealed that the defendants, have refused to pay the said amount to him.

He told the high court that when he asked for the payment he was physically abused and now demands $50 000 as compensation.