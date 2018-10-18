Zim cricketers in Mzansi T20 league

HARARE - Zimbabwean cricketers Sikanda Raza, Sean Williams and Brandon Mavuta were part of the draft for Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) new six-franchise competition, the Mzansi Super League launched yesterday.

This is a new international T20 competition which comes to replace the failed T20 Global League which CSA hosted last year.

Leg-spinner Mavuta was drafted by the Durban Heat for a fee of R180 000 where he will be teammates with the likes of Hashim Amla, Kyle Abbott, Vernon Philander, and Temba Bavuma.

All-rounders Williams and Raza were drafted by the Tshwane Spartans for R350 000 and R100 000 where they will team up with AB de Villiers, Lungi Ngidi, and Jeevan Mendis.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, Afghanistan spin sensation Rasheed Khan and the England trio of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan are the international players who were involved in the draft.

Khan, the No. 1 ranked bowler in the current ICC T20 rankings, was the first player to go in the draft when he was assigned to the Durban Heat. Jozi Stars then picked West Indies master-blaster Gayle.

The inaugural event will take place from November 16 to December 16 at venues across South Africa.

CSA launched the competition earlier this week when they announced the six franchises which will be owned by South Africa’s cricket body.

The other four teams in the league are Cape Town Blitz, Jozi Stars, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, and Paarl Rocks.



