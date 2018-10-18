Sulu to honour band members

HARARE - Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will tomorrow be back in action at a show set to honour his long-serving members.

Sulu was out of action last week after the promoters failed to secure police and health institutions clearances.

Dubbed “Madhara Angu”, the show will be held at East Point, formerly Jazz 105, in the capital.

Sulu has promised to sample songs from his forthcoming album during the show.

Those to be honoured joined the ship during the days of the late Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu before Sulu took over the reins.

These include bass guitarist Moffart “Mofela” Nyamupandu — who has been with the band since 1986 — Vivian “Veve” Ndlovu, backing vocalist Shaky Phiri and Knowledge “Nodza” Nkoma, who has been with the camp since 1998.

According to Sulu’s camp, these performers are elders to Sulu in terms of age and experience in showbiz and they will all be showcasing what they used to do during Simon’s days.

In an earlier interview, Orchestra Dendera Kings band manager Carlton Muparutsa said the performers will be given gifts in honour of their long service and loyalty to the ship.

“This is the day dedicated to these guys who have been loyal to the camp, the long-serving members who came all the way from the days of the late Simon Chimbetu.

“A lot is in place for them and they will be given several gifts on the day as a way of appreciating their service and they will be showcasing how they used to do

things during Chopper’s days,” he said.