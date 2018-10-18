MDC ordered to pay sacked employee $25k

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  18 October 2018 8:53AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Nelson Chamisa’s MDC is set to lose property worth $25 000 to a former employee who successfully sued the opposition party over unfair dismissal.

Alec Tabe petitioned the High Court demanding that his former employer pays him his money as well as damages for the loss of employment.

In 2015, Tabe made an agreement with the party before arbitrator Nyaradzo Shumba for the MDC to pay him.

Despite demand, the MDC reportedly refused, failed or neglected to comply with the award forcing Tabe to take the matter to the High Court for registration of the arbitral award.

MDC did not file any opposing papers to the application for the registration of the arbitral award, leading to an order being handed down in default.

Soon after the hearing of the case, Tabe’s lawyer Caleb Mucheche, said they were immediately moving to secure a writ of execution so that they attach the party’s property to recover the money.

In another case, 17 former MDC members also dragged the party to the High Court over allegations of unlawful dismissal.

