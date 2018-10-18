Chirenje to release single

HARARE - Gospel artiste Sandra Chirenje is set to release a single titled Udza Mwari, featuring Nendoro — Tinashe Mupambawashe.

Having featured him on the track Ronda of her second album, Chirenje believes the combination is a great one and looks forward to more collaborations in the future.

“Our voices and compositions blend well. I once featured him on my other track Ronda from my second album,” Chirenje told the Daily News yesterday.

“I love working with Sandra, she is my close friend. We share a lot,” said Nendoro.

Talking to the Daily News, Nendoro said the inspiration behind the single is to remind Zimbabweans that God is in control and all they need is hope and faith.

Chirenje added: “When you are going through trials and tribulations or a bad time, tell God and not people. When you are in need of something, tell God. He has all the answers.”

The mother of three, who is also an evangelist, also revealed that her musical career has not been easy but required determination.

“I have toured the greater part of southern Africa, DRC and Kenya. Last month, I was supposed to be in the UK for the Divas Concert but couldn’t go because of circumstances beyond my control,” said Chirenje.

“This month end, I will be in South Africa and I have three other concerts lined up this month. Day-to-day events contribute to my song writing and the book of Ecclesiastes has taught me a lot. The field is one of its own kind, especially being a gospel artist. It’s not easy to have a promoter.”

She, however, revealed that she is happy with juggling different responsibilities, including being the ambassador for people born with Albinism.