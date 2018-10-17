Telkom in talks to buy NetOne

HARARE - Telkom is in talks with Zimbabwe’s State-owned mobile telecommunications operator, NetOne, as the government weighs the privatisation of the business.

Zimbabwean State Enterprises Restructuring Agency CEO Edgar Nyoni said that the agency is still consulting with government, but is “discussing” the possible privatisation. News of the possible sale of NetOne comes amid talk of the privatisation of government-owned assets to bolster the country’s depleted fiscus.

NetOne is Zimbabwe’s second largest telecoms operator after Econet Wireless, founded by billionaire Strive Masiyiwa.